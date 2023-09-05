Desktop Metal Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Proposed Merger with Stratasys

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced that it will hold a special meeting at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, September 28, 2023 for consideration and voting on the previously-announced merger agreement with Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS).

Desktop Metal has commenced mailing proxy materials to stockholders to vote on proposals related to the previously announced merger with Stratasys. DM stockholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the special meeting.

The Desktop Metal board of directors unanimously recommends that Desktop Metal stockholders vote "FOR" the merger proposal.

"As we first stated back in May, the combination of Stratasys and Desktop Metal unites the polymer strengths of Stratasys with the complementary industrial mass production leadership of Desktop Metal and our breakthrough technologies, such as binder jetting,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "The combined company will create the first Additive Manufacturing company that will be at scale — targeted to generate more than $1.6 billion in revenue and more than $300 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2026 at base case, for a targeted pro forma margin of 20%. Together, we expect to be able to offer customers end-to-end solutions from designing, prototyping, and tooling to mass production and aftermarket operations across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. We remain as committed as ever to our goal of ushering in a new era of AM 2.0, so that it can deliver meaningful sustainability improvements and once-unthinkable innovations.”

Desktop Metal believes the transaction provides these expected strategic and financial benefits:

Category leader at scale Transaction establishes first additive manufacturing company to achieve comprehensive scale across full manufacturing lifecycle — polymers, metals, ceramics and more Combination creates $1.6B+ revenue platform to lead AM industry into mass production

Complementary Product Portfolios Brings together fully complementary additive manufacturing platforms with minimal overlap Combined company will have a broad product portfolio and attractive positions across multiple additive manufacturing technologies and solutions More than 50% of pro forma combined company revenue expected to be derived from end-use-parts manufacturing and mass production

Robust Innovation and Technology Expertise Combined company will have one of the largest R&D and engineering teams in the industry with over 800 scientists and engineers focused on driving innovation across a differentiated materials library Transaction brings together complementary IP portfolios with more than 3,400 patents and pending patent applications

Diversifies Customer Base Across Industries and Applications Combined company is expected to have one of the largest global go-to-market networks in 3D printing, backed up by premier customer support capabilities Combination will create significant cross-sell potential for recognizable brands

Opportunities for Meaningful Synergies The combined company is expected to generate approximately $50 million in additional run rate cost synergies by 2025 1 The combined company is expected to generate an additional $50 million in annual run-rate revenue synergies by 2025 from enhanced market access 1

Robust Financial Profile Combined company is targeting $300M+ adjusted EBITDA in 2026, representing a ~20% margin Combined balance sheet will be well-capitalized to drive future growth



As previously announced on May 25, 2023, subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, Stratasys and Desktop Metal will combine in an all-stock transaction, in which Desktop Metal stockholders will receive 0.123 ordinary shares of Stratasys for each share of Desktop Metal Class A common stock. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to completion of the merger.

Desktop Metal stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials or have questions regarding the upcoming special meeting may contact Desktop Metal’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by phone at (877) 478-5045 or (212) 269-5550 or by email at DM@dfking.com.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

1 Based on management estimates. Run-rate synergies expected to be realized by CY 2025E.

