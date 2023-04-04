Desktop Metal Intensifies Focus on Technical Ceramic Offerings Across Portfolio of Binder Jet Systems

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, is intensifying its development of technical ceramic and cermet offerings across its portfolio due to customer demand, primarily for silicon carbide, carbon, and tungsten carbide cobalt.

"Every day, Desktop Metal binder jet systems are being used to produce innovative ceramic products in a wide range of mission-critical sectors, including aerospace, automotive, energy, and more,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "We’re proud to announce we’re intensifying development of ceramic offerings so that more manufacturers can enjoy the benefits of binder jetting ceramics. Our technology gives ceramic manufacturers incredible flexibility not just in the geometric design but also in the internal part structure and material properties.”

The broad flexibility of binder jet 3D printing is ideal for rapidly fabricating technical ceramic powders into complex geometries in any volume, from small batch runs to volume production. Additionally, binder jetting’s ability to tightly control the structure of ceramic designs, from porous possibilities to full density, also enables a wide range of post-processing techniques that are highly desirable in ceramic production.

For example, customers worldwide are now producing silicon carbide parts and products in a multitude of ways with Desktop Metal systems:

SiC, reaction bonded (RBSiC)

SiC, vapor deposition (PVD or CVI)

SiC, liquid metal infiltrated (SiSiC or AlSiC)

SiC, bonded (with materials such as nitride or mullite, usually for enhancement of properties)

SiC, fully sintered (liquid phase sintering aid additions such as alumina or yttria are most common, while carbon and boron carbide may also be used)

Flexible Binder Jetting Systems

Worldwide, customers are now using more than five sand and metal models of Desktop Metal systems to produce commercial ceramic products. A conversion kit and other modifications are required. Model selection depends on the particle size of the ceramic being processed and other requirements.

When it comes to ceramics, which are often used for the most advanced technology applications, Desktop Metal currently works with manufacturers on a contract basis to develop and qualify specific applications.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

