Desktop Metal Launches Live Monitor™ for Users of Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Production Technology

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced the launch of Live Monitor™ — a software application that provides useful real-time data from printing systems to improve efficiency and management of one printing system or a full fleet.

Part of the Live Suite™ package of exclusive software offerings from Desktop Metal, Live Monitor provides easy access to system data from any web browser at any time. The new offering has helpful dashboards to manage a fleet or drill down on printer or furnace performance in ways that assist capacity planning, maintenance management, and more. Real-time information includes job and event status, time reporting, and consumable usage, among other key metrics.

"At Desktop Metal, we’re committed to driving additive manufacturing into production, and Live Monitor is a vital tool for managing a single productive printing system, such as a Shop System and Furnace, or an entire fleet,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "Our goal is to help users improve their Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) to optimize their utilization and scale their business with ease.”

Italy-based Aidro, a pioneer in the volume production of next-generation hydraulic and fluid power systems through metal AM and traditional manufacturing technologies, has been a beta tester of Live Monitor for its Desktop Metal Shop System and Furnace for the past year.

"Live Monitor is an essential tool for keeping the most important process variables under control and giving customers with critical parts, such as those in the energy industry, visibility and traceability of AM part production,” said Valeria Tirelli, President and CEO of Aidro, a subsidiary of Desktop Metal. Aidro will be exhibiting at ADIPEC, a global energy industry event, to be held in Abu Dhabi today through Oct. 5 in Booth M1 of the Manufacturing and Industrialization Hall. "The variables are visible, customizable, and recordable and this is the basis for having a qualified process. Thanks also to this tool, DNV has awarded Aidro AM manufacturer certification in accordance with the DNV-ST-B203 standard. Compared to other systems, Live Monitor can be customized in a simple and efficient way depending on the specific needs of the user.”

An optional add-on feature in Live Suite, Live Monitor will be offered to users of the Studio, Shop, and Production System printers, along with Desktop Metal branded furnaces. The feature will also be rolled out in the future to users of other Desktop Metal and Team DM equipment sold under the ExOne, Desktop Health, and ETEC brands.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

