Desktop Metal Qualifies Continuum’s Recycled Superalloy for Use on its Metal Binder Jet 3D Printers

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced that it has qualified a 100% recycled nickel-based superalloy processed with proprietary technology from Continuum Powders, a leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders.

Continuum’s 100% re-atomized Mar-M247 powder is now listed as R&D Qualified in Desktop Metal’s binder jet 3D printing portfolio, which includes about 40 metals and ceramics. The powder is qualified for use on Desktop Metal’s X25Pro binder jet 3D printer platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

The nickel-based superalloy, Mar-M247, is used for applications requiring high strength at elevated temperatures of up to about 1000°C.

Continuum’s 100% re-atomized Mar-M247 powder is now listed as R&D Qualified in Desktop Metal’s binder jet 3D printing portfolio, which includes about 40 metals and ceramics. This addition further enhances the sustainability of Desktop Metal’s rapid, area-wide binder jet printing technology.

"We see a bright future for high-quality, sustainable powder options for our additive manufacturing technologies,” says Ric Fulop, CEO of Desktop Metal. "Having a qualified 100% reclaimed metal powder from Continuum Powders is just a first step in what we hope is a long line of recycled, eco-conscious materials that offer a significant return on investment.”

As with all of Desktop Metal’s R&D qualified materials, Continuum’s recycled Mar-M247 received thorough evaluation and rigorous testing to determine that it met all of the material property requirements of the same alloy from conventional metal powder production. The new material is qualified for use on Desktop Metal’s X25Pro binder jet 3D printer platform, which uses Triple Advanced Compaction Technology (ACT).

"The fact that we’re seeing reclaimed metal powders validated by Desktop Metal, along with other leading AM OEMs, signals that these materials are now a proven resource for manufacturers,” says Continuum Powders’ CEO Rob Higby. "Use of recycled powders can shorten supply chains, reduce costs and support corporate goals for carbon footprint reduction.”

Continuum Powders is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Desktop Metal joins Velo3D, Renishaw, and other leaders in the additive manufacturing space who are qualifying 100% reclaimed materials with Continuum Powders.

Desktop Metal’s Material Qualification Process

Because Desktop Metal binder jet technology can 3D print almost any powder, the company has a tiered material qualification system for metals to signify the varying levels of material property results produced by our technology:

DM Qualified : Printing and sintering profiles developed by DM, with fully characterized material and mechanical properties. Meets MPIF or other similar standards, where available.

: Printing and sintering profiles developed by DM, with fully characterized material and mechanical properties. Meets MPIF or other similar standards, where available. Customer-Qualified : These materials have been qualified by our customers with their own standards and are being successfully printed for their own applications.

: These materials have been qualified by our customers with their own standards and are being successfully printed for their own applications. R&D Materials: Initial testing completed by DM demonstrating binder and process compatibility. Printing and sintering profiles are under final development.

Binder jet 3D printing already delivers high sustainability, with powders being directly reusable in the process up to 16 times, according to a 2020 research paper in the Journal of the Minerals, Metals & Material Society.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States and Singapore. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials.

Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders. For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit www.continuumpowders.com

