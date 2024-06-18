Desktop Metal Releases Live Inspect™ Tolerance Analysis and Scan Adjustment Software for Additively Manufactured Parts

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced the launch of Live Inspect™ for analyzing and correcting errors in 3D printed parts.

Part of Desktop Metal’s Live Suite software portfolio, Live Inspect allows manufacturers to dial in accuracy and 3D print parts that hit higher tolerances. The software analyzes features on a 3D scan — such as holes, slots, and planar surfaces — and provides tolerance analysis according to standard geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T) norms and practices. Live Inspect then automatically applies feature-level scan adjustments that correct for deviations identified by the tolerance-based scan analysis.

Many users of additive technologies use 3D scanners to verify part tolerances. While some tools provide an analysis of these scans, Live Inspect both analyzes and corrects for 3D printing variations.

"Our team developed Live Inspect with the goal of delivering 3D printed results as true to CAD designs as possible,” said Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal Co-Founder and CEO. "This solution can affect how compensation is applied to 3D scans through user-identified datums that allows them to fine tune prints and hit higher tolerances in production.”

For users of Team DM binder jetting platforms, Live Inspect enhances the capabilities of Live Sinter, Desktop Metal’s revolutionary sintering simulation and compensation software.

However, Live Inspect is not just a solution for powder metal shrinkage and distortion due to density variations, gravity, and friction during sintering, but can also aid in the manufacturing of polymer parts that experience warping due to curing and thermal effects or sandcasting cores swelling due to microwave curing. The software will be available as an added feature bundled with Live Sinter for metal binder jetting operators as well as a stand-alone option for users of other platforms and additive technologies.

Live Inspect will be introduced as part of Desktop Metal’s display at Rapid + TCT in Los Angeles June 25-27, North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event. Desktop Metal is located in Booth No. 2139 on the main promenade and will showcase a wide range of its AM 2.0 technologies for metal, polymers, and ceramics.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

