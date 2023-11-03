|
03.11.2023 01:55:00
Desktop Metal to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023
Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. At this time, a summary presentation will also be available online at the Events & Presentations section of Desktop Metal’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.desktopmetal.com.
Desktop Metal will host a conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-4018, international callers may use 1-201-689-8471, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of https://ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102748109/en/
