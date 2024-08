Detectorists’ finds rewrite history by unearthing the real story of money | Torsten Bell

A study of ancient coins has shifted the focus of Europe’s economic history from the Greeks and Romans to the ArabsDetectorists is great TV. Toby Jones and Mackenzie Crook wander Suffolk’s fields, making the case for all of us to take up metal detecting as they enjoy the (implausibly) sun-soaked hills and discover the occasional Roman coin.It’s a hobby that helps us understand the past, not just enjoy the present. Historians put ancient coins to good use, but economists are always interested in money. Creative ones can bring methods developed for modern data to bear on these ancient hoards. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian