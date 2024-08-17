|
17.08.2024 20:00:05
Detectorists’ finds rewrite history by unearthing the real story of money | Torsten Bell
A study of ancient coins has shifted the focus of Europe’s economic history from the Greeks and Romans to the ArabsDetectorists is great TV. Toby Jones and Mackenzie Crook wander Suffolk’s fields, making the case for all of us to take up metal detecting as they enjoy the (implausibly) sun-soaked hills and discover the occasional Roman coin.It’s a hobby that helps us understand the past, not just enjoy the present. Historians put ancient coins to good use, but economists are always interested in money. Creative ones can bring methods developed for modern data to bear on these ancient hoards. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bell AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.24
|SIX-Handel: SPI notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bell-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Bell-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Montagshandel in Zürich: So bewegt sich der SPI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bell von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|SPI-Wert Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bell von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Bell von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Bell AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bell AG
|246,00
|0,82%