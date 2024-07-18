Deutsche Beteiligungs Sees Lower Q3 Net Income

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DEUBF.PK), a German capital market company, said it expects to post gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year which will be significantly lower than the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. Therefore, the consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2023/2024 will be significantly lower than the quarterly result for the previous financial year.

The company anticipates gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the third quarter of the current financial year 2023/2024 between 4 million euros and 7 million euros, compared to 35.4 million euros in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

The company said it is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 30 June 2024, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 8 August 2024.