Deutsche Post DHL Group Publishes Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Will Raise 2022 EBIT Guidance

Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s leading logistics company, has today released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022. The Group’s EBIT reached around EUR 2.040 billion in the third quarter 2022 (Q3 2021: EUR 1.771 billion). Thus, Group EBIT for the first nine months of this year reached around EUR 6.5 billion (9M 2021: EUR 5.765 billion). Therefore, 2022 EBIT guidance (currently: EUR 8.0 billion +/-5%) will be revised upwards with the formal release of full third quarter 2022 earnings on November 8, 2022.

E-commerce driven shipment volumes coming closer to strongly elevated levels delivered last year

The Group has recorded a good business development in the third quarter of this year. As expected, year-on-year comparison of e-commerce driven B2C shipment volumes improved in the third quarter of 2022, after volumes recorded a more pronounced decline in the first half of 2022. Against the backdrop of overall macroeconomic uncertainties, transport volumes in the B2B business reflected a softer demand. Consequently, the capacity situation in Ocean and Air Freight markets has eased. Overall network activities in all DHL divisions maintained good utilization levels leading to an improved EBIT.

Express: EBIT in the Express division reached around EUR 1,010 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to previous year's quarter of EUR 971 million.

Global Forwarding, Freight: EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 585 million in the third quarter of 2022, once more clearly ahead of previous year's quarter of EUR 372 million.

Supply Chain: EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 220 million in Q3 2022, also well above last year's quarter result which stood at EUR 142 million.

eCommerce Solutions: eCommerce Solutions recorded EBIT of around EUR 85 million in the third quarter 2022 (Q3 2021: EUR 91 million).

Post & Parcel Germany: EBIT in Post & Parcel Germany in the third quarter 2022 was around EUR 285 million (Q3 2021: EUR 300 million).

The continued positive earnings development was successfully converted into a growing free cash flow. Free cash flow in the third quarter 2022 amounted to more than EUR 1.5 billion (Q3 2021: EUR 1.257 billion).

The comprehensive disclosure for third quarter 2022 will be published as planned on November 8, 2022.

