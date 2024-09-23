Dexcom, Beyond Type 2 and Retta Establish National Glucose Awareness Week to Close the Glucose Knowledge Gap

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, in partnership with the nonprofit Beyond Type 2, are teaming up with author, producer and actress Retta to establish National Glucose Awareness Week from Sept. 23-29, 2024. National Glucose Awareness Week will help close the glucose knowledge gap and encourage people to take action to own their glucose health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923896101/en/

Understanding glucose health and keeping glucose levels stable are especially critical for people living with diabetes or prediabetes, but a recent survey* found that only 10% of people with Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes said they understand the factors that cause changes in their glucose levels "extremely well.”1 The same survey also found that since receiving their diagnosis, 45% of people with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin or prediabetes have faced confusion about how to effectively manage the condition, and half have faced decreased confidence in their overall health.1

National Glucose Awareness Week will feature a variety of educational resources about the importance of glucose health and information about new, cutting-edge glucose biosensing technology. Glucose biosensors reveal how food, exercise and sleep affect glucose and provide easy-to-understand insights to help people better manage their glucose levels. The week will also include chances for participants to win prizes as they expand their knowledge and spread the word about the importance of being glucose aware.

"Since being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, I’ve needed to learn how different lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise can impact my glucose levels and my overall health,” said Retta, the actress well-known for her roles in Parks and Recreation, Good Girls, and Hit Man. "Since I started using Stelo, Dexcom’s newest glucose biosensor, I’ve improved my glucose awareness. That is why I’m proud to partner with Dexcom and Beyond Type 2 to help others increase their glucose knowledge.”

Visit GetGlucoseAware.com today to:

Get aware: Watch Retta share knowledge about glucose health, then get rewarded with the chance to win prizes for sharing your newfound knowledge with others.

Watch Retta share knowledge about glucose health, then get rewarded with the chance to win prizes for sharing your newfound knowledge with others. Get moving: Participate in a nationwide step challenge (invitation code: glucose) from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13 to help improve your glucose health. † Step challenge participants can register to participate from Sept. 23-29, 2024 and will have the chance to compete for prizes.

Participate in a nationwide step challenge (invitation code: glucose) from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13 to help improve your glucose health. Step challenge participants can register to participate from Sept. 23-29, 2024 and will have the chance to compete for prizes. Get resources: Close the glucose knowledge gap with key educational resources from Beyond Type 2.

National Glucose Awareness Week isn’t just for people already diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes. A staggering one-third of the U.S. population have diabetes or prediabetes, and alarmingly, more than 20% of those with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin and 80% of those with prediabetes are unaware of their condition.2

"Through this initiative, we hope to provide people with valuable information that can lead to earlier detection of prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes,” said Melanie Batchelor, Manager of Health Impact Content and Community Education at Beyond Type 2. "We're proud to be part of this awareness campaign and support those living with diabetes with resources designed to help them thrive.”

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit https://www.dexcom.com/about.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that is changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy, and the pathway to cures for type 1 diabetes, in 2019 the organization launched its Beyond Type 2 programming. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2 aim to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

*Dexcom-Stelo Survey of 1,850 U.S. individuals aged 18 and older, including individuals without prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, those with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes not using insulin, and healthcare providers who work with prediabetes and Type 2 patients, conducted May/June 2024. †Registration is open to U.S. residents only on a first-come, first-served basis, up to 3,000 participants, from Sept. 23-29, 2024. The Step Challenge will be run by IncentFit; for full terms and conditions, visit https://getglucoseaware.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Stelo-Glucose-Step-Challenge-V-1.4-BT1.pdf.

1 Dexcom, data on file, 2024. 2 Centers for Disease Control. National Diabetes Statistics Report. www.cdc.gov. Accessed 9/16/24. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/php/data-research/index.html.

STELO IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Consult your healthcare provider before making any medication adjustments based on your sensor readings and do not take any other medical action based on your sensor readings without consulting your healthcare provider. Do not use if you have problematic hypoglycemia. Failure to use Stelo and its components according to the instructions for use provided and to properly consider all indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions in those instructions for use may result in you missing a severe hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) or hyperglycemia (high blood glucose) occurrence. If your sensor readings are not consistent with your symptoms, a blood glucose meter may be an option as needed and consult your healthcare provider. Seek medical advice and attention when appropriate, including before making any medication adjustments and/or for any medical emergency.

INDICATIONS FOR USE: The Stelo Glucose Biosensor System is an over-the-counter (OTC) integrated Continuous Glucose Monitor (iCGM) intended to continuously measure, record, analyze, and display glucose values in people 18 years and older not on insulin. The Stelo Glucose Biosensor System helps to detect normal (euglycemic) and low or high (dysglycemic) glucose levels. The Stelo Glucose Biosensor System may also help the user better understand how lifestyle and behavior modification, including diet and exercise, impact glucose excursion. The user is not intended to take medical action based on the device output without consultation with a qualified healthcare professional.

