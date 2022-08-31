DexCom Promotes Jake Leach to Chief Operating Officer

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the promotion of Jake Leach to the role of chief operating officer.

Leach has most recently served as chief technology officer at DexCom since 2018, leading the organization’s research, product development, project management and engineering departments. An 18-year veteran of the company, Jake joined Dexcom in 2004 to lead the development of sensor electronics for the first commercial Dexcom CGM system. Since then, he has led the teams responsible for developing multiple generations of Dexcom CGM, including Dexcom G6, the best-selling real-time CGM in the world.

"For nearly two decades, Jake has helped lead technology development at Dexcom, ensuring our organization is on the forefront of innovation in continuous glucose monitoring and data connectivity,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Dexcom. "In this new role, Jake will expand upon his proven leadership and industry expertise to ensure that Dexcom remains at the forefront of sensing technology and well-positioned to bring Dexcom CGM to the millions of additional people who stand to benefit from it.”

As chief operating officer, Leach will have end-to-end responsibility for product at Dexcom, driving day-to-day decision-making and resource allocation across all major product-facing groups. In addition, Jake will oversee several executive leadership functions, including global operations, research and development, quality management and regulatory, creating an integrated management structure that strengthens the company’s ability to execute on its vision for long-term sustainable growth.

