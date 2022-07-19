DGAP-Adhoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: increase in sales and earnings during Q2-2022 / rise in forecast for fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Half Year Results

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: increase in sales and earnings during Q2-2022 / rise in forecast for fiscal year 2022



19-Jul-2022 / 09:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The group EBIT in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 amounted to EUR 6.0 million, marking a rise of approx. 233% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 1.8 million). Sales increased by approx. 49% to EUR 65.2 million in comparison to EUR 43.9 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021. Bookings increased by approx. 27% to EUR 82.3 million in comparison to EUR 65.0 million for the same period of the previous year.



The company will publish the definitive results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 on August 5, 2022.



Based on the good business development in the first half of 2022, DATA MODUL AG raises the forecast for sales, EBIT, and bookings for the fiscal year 2022.



DATA MODUL AG now expects an increase in sales by +10 to +25% for the fiscal year 2022 compared to EUR 194.8 million in the fiscal year 2021 (hitherto forecasted: -5 to +12%). Moreover, the company expects an increase in EBIT by +10 to +35% for the current fiscal year compared to the previous years figure of EUR 12.7 million (hitherto forecasted: -10 to +12%). The annual forecast for bookings is now expected to raise by +5 to +15% compared to the previous years figure of EUR 233.8 million (hitherto forecasted: -10 to +10%).



Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemens homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html ).

Contact:

Beate Junker

Head of Finance and Investor Relations

