Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 09:13:40

DGAP-Adhoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: increase in sales and earnings during Q2-2022 / rise in forecast for fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Half Year Results
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: increase in sales and earnings during Q2-2022 / rise in forecast for fiscal year 2022

19-Jul-2022 / 09:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, DATA MODUL AG was able to build on its good first quarter performance in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022. According to a preliminary analysis, sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG increased in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year.

The group EBIT in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 amounted to EUR 6.0 million, marking a rise of approx. 233% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 1.8 million). Sales increased by approx. 49% to EUR 65.2 million in comparison to EUR 43.9 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2021. Bookings increased by approx. 27% to EUR 82.3 million in comparison to EUR 65.0 million for the same period of the previous year.

The company will publish the definitive results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 on August 5, 2022.

Based on the good business development in the first half of 2022, DATA MODUL AG raises the forecast for sales, EBIT, and bookings for the fiscal year 2022.

DATA MODUL AG now expects an increase in sales by +10 to +25% for the fiscal year 2022 compared to EUR 194.8 million in the fiscal year 2021 (hitherto forecasted: -5 to +12%). Moreover, the company expects an increase in EBIT by +10 to +35% for the current fiscal year compared to the previous years figure of EUR 12.7 million (hitherto forecasted: -10 to +12%). The annual forecast for bookings is now expected to raise by +5 to +15% compared to the previous years figure of EUR 233.8 million (hitherto forecasted: -10 to +10%).

Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemens homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investors/financial-reports.html).
Contact:
Beate Junker
Head of Finance and Investor Relations
investor-relations@data-modul.com

19-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1400515

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1400515  19-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1400515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DATA MODUL AGmehr Nachrichten