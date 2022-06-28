|
28.06.2022 07:50:36
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG presents revised forecast for FY 2021/2022 and initial outlook on FY 2022/2023
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ekotechnika AG presents revised forecast for FY 2021/2022 and initial outlook on FY 2022/2023
The relatively stable performance despite the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including the supply freeze by the main supplier John Deere as well as other major suppliers, is largely attributable to the inventories of new machines that were already in place at the start of the supply freeze, the stable spare parts business and substantially increased gross profit margins. Due to the high volatility of the ruble exchange rate, however, the currency effects remain a major factor of uncertainty to the revised forecast. The above figures for 2021/2022 are based on the assumption that the ruble exchange rate will remain stable until the end of the financial year.
In view of the continued supply freezes, the company expects sales of new machines in the financial year 2022/2023 to be substantially lower. Management is in intensive talks with new suppliers to compensate for the supply freeze of its main partners at least with regard to spare parts and therefore projects a largely stable spare parts business.
28-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ekotechnika AG
|Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
|E-mail:
|info@ekotechnika.de
|Internet:
|www.ekotechnika.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161234
|WKN:
|A16123
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1384963
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1384963 28-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
