DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction planned at a ratio of 4 : 1

Berlin, September 9, 2022 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") plans to propose to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which is to be convened on October 21, 2022 and conducted as a virtual general meeting without physical presence of the Shareholders or their proxies, in addition to the notification of loss pursuant to Section 92 par. 1 AktG, the reduction of the share capital to a quarter of the share capital at the time of the Shareholders' Meeting.

The capital reduction is to take place in two steps. First, the share capital shall be reduced by withdrawing up to three treasury shares acquired free of charge so that the share capital is a multiple of four. Secondly, the share capital of the Company shall be reduced to a quarter by means of an ordinary capital reduction in accordance with Section 222 et seq. AktG. The ordinary capital reduction shall be carried out by combining the shares of the Company in the ratio 4 : 1 and serves partly to cover losses and partly to allocate to the Company's capital reserves.

The specific amount of the capital reduction depends on amount of share capital as of the date of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 21 October 2022 which in turn depends on whether and to what extent the holders of the convertible bonds issued by the Company exercise their conversion rights in the conversion window at the beginning of October 2022. Based on the share capital as of today in the amount of EUR 16,357,482.00 the share capital would be reduced by EUR 2.00 to EUR 16,357,480.00 by withdrawing shares and then by EUR 12,268,110.00 to EUR 4,089,370.00 by combining shares.

The complete agenda, together with explanations and more detailed information on registration for the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting, can be found in the invitation, which is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on September 14, 2022 and will also be available at https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/general-shareholder-meeting/.

