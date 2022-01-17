17.01.2022 08:40:38

DGAP-Adhoc: Linus Digital Finance AG almost doubles investment volume in 2021 to now exceed EUR 1 billion investment volume since inception

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Linus Digital Finance AG almost doubles investment volume in 2021 to now exceed EUR 1 billion investment volume since inception

17-Jan-2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 17 January 2022 - Linus Digital Finance AG (LINUS) almost doubled its investment volume to close to EUR 500 million (+ 82% compared to the previous year) in the 2021 financial year based on preliminary figures. LINUS thereby achieved the milestone of more than EUR 1 billion total investment volume since its inception. Also, the number of transactions closed in Germany and the UK almost doubled to 25 (+ 93% compared to the previous year).

The company's sales increased strongly to over EUR 11 million (EUR 8.9 million in the previous year) based on preliminary figures. This corresponds to growth of almost 25%.

Depending on the development of the capital markets environment, as well as LINUS' continued business development, LINUS is considering potential capital measures to finance the targeted growth and in particular increase share liquidity for its shareholder base. A decision as to whether and if so, when and in what form such measures will be implemented has not been determined.

Contact:

Frederic Olbert
Chief Financial Officer
Alexanderstraße 7
10178 Berlin
+49 (0) 30 629 3968 10
ir@linus-finance.com

17-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linus Digital Finance AG
Alexanderstraße 7
10178 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@linus-finance.com
Internet: www.linus-finance.com
ISIN: DE000A2QRHL6
WKN: A2QRHL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1269168

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1269168  17-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269168&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linus Digital Finance AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten