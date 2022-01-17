DGAP-Adhoc: Linus Digital Finance AG almost doubles investment volume in 2021 to now exceed EUR 1 billion investment volume since inception

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

Linus Digital Finance AG almost doubles investment volume in 2021 to now exceed EUR 1 billion investment volume since inception



17-Jan-2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 17 January 2022 - Linus Digital Finance AG (LINUS) almost doubled its investment volume to close to EUR 500 million (+ 82% compared to the previous year) in the 2021 financial year based on preliminary figures. LINUS thereby achieved the milestone of more than EUR 1 billion total investment volume since its inception. Also, the number of transactions closed in Germany and the UK almost doubled to 25 (+ 93% compared to the previous year).

The company's sales increased strongly to over EUR 11 million (EUR 8.9 million in the previous year) based on preliminary figures. This corresponds to growth of almost 25%.

Depending on the development of the capital markets environment, as well as LINUS' continued business development, LINUS is considering potential capital measures to finance the targeted growth and in particular increase share liquidity for its shareholder base. A decision as to whether and if so, when and in what form such measures will be implemented has not been determined.

Contact:

Frederic Olbert

Chief Financial Officer

Alexanderstraße 7

10178 Berlin

+49 (0) 30 629 3968 10

ir@linus-finance.com