DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 to €20.5 - €23.5 million

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company raises revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 to €20.5 - €23.5 million



Gruenwald (16.12.2021/22:45) - Today, the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Duesseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) decided to raise the Company's revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2021. Management anticipates that especially the electricity prices in Poland, which have increased significantly compared to previous expectations while being highly volatile, will drive revenues from the local 51.8 MW wind portfolio that the Company acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Based on preliminary indications and taking into account the increased volatility of the relevant electricity prices, the Company raises its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2021 from €20.0 - €22.0 million to €20.5 - €23.5 million. This exceeds the current market expectation of €21.4 million (arithmetic mean of the analysts' estimates published up to December 16, 2021). The Company does not adjust the underlying electricity production guidance.

