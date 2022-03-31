|
31.03.2022 07:46:21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue guidance for the 2022 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue guidance for the 2022 financial year
Gruenwald (March 31, 2022/07:46) - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (the "Group", ISIN: DE000A2YN371 Duesseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) announces its revenue guidance for the 2022 financial year. The management board expects revenues to range between 33.0 million and 43.0 million for the 2022 financial year. This guidance exceeds the current market expectation of 32.0 million (arithmetic mean of analysts' estimates published up to March 30, 2022, median: 32.5 million).
The Group's revenue guidance is based on already favorable wind conditions combined with high electricity prices in January and February 2022, as well as the possibility of continued high electricity prices. From the perspective of the Group, particularly the electricity prices in Poland and Germany generate a significant revenue potential. However, electricity prices are currently subject to substantial volatility, leading to the wide range of revenue expectations.
*************
info@pacifico-renewables.com
Disclaimer
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. Unless required by law, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and the company does not assume any obligation to do so. The company does not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.
31-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
|Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@pacifico-renewables.com
|Internet:
|www.pacifico-renewables.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN371
|WKN:
|A2YN37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1316319
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1316319 31-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!