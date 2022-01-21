|
21.01.2022 15:37:07
DGAP-AFR: Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations
21.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1271611 21.01.2022
