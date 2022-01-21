21.01.2022 15:37:07

DGAP-AFR: Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21.01.2022 / 15:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 31, 2022
Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
1271611  21.01.2022 

