11.01.2022 12:28:13

DGAP-DD: MAX Automation SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.01.2022 / 12:27
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Guckert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Managing Director (COO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
4.39 EUR 1756.00 EUR
4.40 EUR 51040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.40 EUR 52796.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.01.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71921  11.01.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267330&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

