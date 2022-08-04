DGAP-News: Aareal Bank postpones virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting to 31 August 2022

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Aareal Bank postpones virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting to 31 August 2022



04.08.2022 / 10:20

Aareal Bank postpones virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting to 31 August 2022

Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for 10 August 2022 postponed due to technical fault

Preliminary figures for the second quarter will still be published as planned on 10 August 2022

Agenda will remain almost unchanged six new candidates proposed for election to the Supervisory Board

Wiesbaden, 4 August 2022 Aareal Bank AG will postpone its virtual ordinary Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for 10 August 2022, to 31 August 2022, due to a technical fault. Due to a missing ISIN, it was not possible to guarantee that all shareholders entitled to vote received the convening notice for the Annual General Meeting published on 30 June 2022. In order to give all shareholders the opportunity to register for the Annual General Meeting, it will be postponed by 21 days, maintaining the convocation period.

The format of the Annual General Meeting will remain unchanged. In light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will once again be held in a virtual format, without physical presence of shareholders. The agenda will also remain almost unchanged and comprises amongst other things the election of six new Supervisory Board members: Henning Giesecke, Denis Hall, Barbara Knoflach, Hans-Hermann Anton Lotter, Marika Lulay and José Sevilla Álvarez will be proposed for election. Shareholders will also vote on the Remuneration Report for the 2021 financial year, and on a revised remuneration system for the Management Board.

The entire Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022 will be transmitted by means of an audio-visual broadcast to duly registered shareholders and their authorised representatives, via a shareholder portal on Aareal Banks website (Investors General Meeting 2022).

Aareal Bank AG will publish its preliminary figures for the second quarter 2022 on 10 August, its interim report on 11 August 2022.

Contacts for the media:

Margarita Thiel

Phone: +49 611 348 2306

Mobile: +49 171 2069740

margarita.thiel@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge

Phone: +49 611 348 2280

Mobile: +49 171 8667919

christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com

Contact for investors:

Aareal Bank AG Investor Relations

Phone: +49 611 348 3009

ir@aareal-bank.com

