DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains now available in the Shopify App Store

21.06.2022 10:00:06

21.06.2022 / 10:00
Webgains now available in the Shopify App Store
Integration with Shopify with only two clicks
Nuremberg/Bristol 21 June 2022 The leading international affiliate network Webgains, an ad pepper Group company, presents its new product development: the Webgains App for Shopify. Online merchants can easily integrate their affiliate programs into Shopify with the new app. Shopify is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world, with more than 1.75 million merchants selling their products through the app and generating immediate revenue. Shopify's market share in the U.S. is already 23 percent, with revenues topping $4.6 billion in 2021.

Key features and benefits of the Webgains App for Shopify include quick and easy integration of affiliate marketing programs into the Shopify store. Using the program ID, tracking information can be integrated into the store with just two clicks. This enables fast onboarding of new advertisers into the Webgains affiliate network and thus faster generation of e-commerce sales.

For more information, please visit https://apps.shopify.com/webgains-affiliate-marketing

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
www.adpeppergroup.com

 

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
