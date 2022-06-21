|
21.06.2022 10:00:06
DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains now available in the Shopify App Store
|
DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Key word(s): Product Launch/Product Launch
Webgains now available in the Shopify App Store
Integration with Shopify with only two clicks
Nuremberg/Bristol 21 June 2022 The leading international affiliate network Webgains, an ad pepper Group company, presents its new product development: the Webgains App for Shopify. Online merchants can easily integrate their affiliate programs into Shopify with the new app. Shopify is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world, with more than 1.75 million merchants selling their products through the app and generating immediate revenue. Shopify's market share in the U.S. is already 23 percent, with revenues topping $4.6 billion in 2021.
Key features and benefits of the Webgains App for Shopify include quick and easy integration of affiliate marketing programs into the Shopify store. Using the program ID, tracking information can be integrated into the store with just two clicks. This enables fast onboarding of new advertisers into the Webgains affiliate network and thus faster generation of e-commerce sales.
For more information, please visit https://apps.shopify.com/webgains-affiliate-marketing
For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com
www.adpeppergroup.com
21.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1379507
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1379507 21.06.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|2,76
|0,00%
