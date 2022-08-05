DGAP-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with strong business development in Q2

|
DATA MODUL with strong business development in Q2
DATA MODUL with strong business development in Q2
Order entry of EUR 82.3m, exceeding previous years quarter by 26.7%
Sales increase by 48.5% to EUR 65.2m compared to previous year (EUR 43.9m)
EBIT increase by 233.3% compared to last years period to EUR 6.0m
Order backlog increased by 21.2% and reached a record level of EUR 195.5m
Munich, 5 August 2022 DATA MODUL continued its successful business development of the first quarter and closed the second quarter with significant increases in sales and profit compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The business outlook remains positive, with order entry increase in the second quarter by 26.7% compared to previous years quarter and a total value of EUR 82.3m. As a result, the order backlog increased significantly by 21.2% to EUR 195.5m. Due to strategically forward-looking procurement of materials in the previous quarters, sales realization increased by 48.5% to a quarterly figure of EUR 65.2m. Through improved sales development and continued strict cost management, DATA MODUL Groups EBIT increased by 233.3% to a total value of EUR 6.0m in Q2 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Therefore, the EBIT margin of 9.2% was also significantly higher than in the previous years quarter (previous year: 4.1%).
Group-wide key performance indicators
Outlook
DATA MODUL faces uncertain economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy. However, due to the sustainable and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for tight economic conditions and looks ahead with confidence. Based on the level of current orders the Executive Board expects a successful fiscal year 2022 and adjusted its annual forecast accordingly in an ad hoc announcement on 19 July 2022.
