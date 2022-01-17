DGAP-News: Linus Digital Finance AG: LINUS Digital Finance almost doubles investment volume in 2021 to now exceed EUR 1 billion investment volume since inception

DGAP-News: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

Linus Digital Finance AG: LINUS Digital Finance almost doubles investment volume in 2021 to now exceed EUR 1 billion investment volume since inception



17.01.2022 / 08:45

LINUS Digital Finance almost doubles investment volume in 2021 to now exceed EUR 1 billion investment volume since inception

LINUS closed 2021 by nearly doubling investment volume to almost EUR 500 million according to preliminary figures, thus reaching the milestone of over EUR 1 billion in total investment volume since inception.

Strong growth in sales to over EUR 11 million based on preliminary figures.

Rapid growth of co-investment volume to c.EUR 380 million.

Berlin, 17 January 2022 - Linus Digital Finance AG (LINUS), the listed real estate fintech, successfully concluded its 2021 financial year with significant growth based on preliminary figures. By almost doubling (+ 82% compared to the previous year) investment volume to close to EUR 500 million in 2021, LINUS achieved the milestone of more than EUR 1 billion total investment volume since its inception. Also, the number of transactions closed in Germany and the UK almost doubled to 25 (+ 93% compared to the previous year).

"We are particularly pleased that we were able to follow our 2021 growth path so successfully," stated David Neuhoff, founder and CEO of LINUS, with regards the strong results. "2021 was a landmark year for us. After the successful listing in May and the signing of the strategic partnership with Bain Capital Credit, we are confident to achieve even faster growth in 2022 on our way to becoming the leading real estate fintech in Europe."

The company also delivered a record level of annual sales of more than EUR 11 million (EUR 8.9 million in the previous year) based on preliminary figures. This corresponds to growth of almost 25% relative to the previous year.

The co-investment volume, which consist of funds sourced from LINUS' institutional partners and investors via the proprietary LINUS platform, nearly doubled to close to EUR 380 million. A total of EUR 18.2 million in interest payments was distributed to these co-investors in 2021. In addition to real estate debt investments, investors have also been able to access real estate equity investment opportunities via the LINUS platform since mid-2021. By the end of 2021, more than 1,500 qualified users had registered on the LINUS platform. Qualified users have been identified by LINUS as semi-professional or professional investors and have indicated their interest to co-invest alongside LINUS' funds.

Over the 2022 financial year, LINUS plans to continue its dynamic growth and aims to achieve an investment volume of EUR 750 million and a co-investment volume of EUR 600 million. Furthermore, LINUS intends to add more than 2,500 new qualified users to its platform.

"In order to not only maintain our strong growth at this level in the long term, but to increase it, we will continue to invest in personnel, marketing and the expansion of our technology platform in 2022," explains Frederic Olbert, CFO of LINUS. "New investment solutions and possible further co-operations will also play an essential role here." It is expected that investors will also have access to real estate private equity funds from leading asset managers via the LINUS platform in the future. In addition, LINUS intends to geographically expand its activities beyond the DACH region and the United Kingdom.

Depending on the development of the capital markets environment, as well as LINUS' continued business development, LINUS is considering potential capital measures to finance the targeted growth and in particular increase share liquidity for its shareholder base. A decision as to whether and if so, when and in what form such measures will be implemented has not been determined.



About LINUS:

Linus Digital Finance AG finances real estate projects with debt and mezzanine capital through a private debt fund which it manages, making it possible for institutional but also semi-professional and professional investors to participate in these investments through its digital platform. The term of the loans is usually between six 6 and 48 months. In addition to these private debt investment solutions, LINUS also offers equity investments in existing properties with regular distributions through its platform over investment periods of up to 10 years.

A subsidiary of Linus Digital Finance AG is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) as a financial investment management company (Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft - KVG). Together with its co-investors, LINUS' funds invested more than EUR 1 billion in 59 real estate projects since its inception in 2016 (as of December 2021).

Linus Digital Finance AG is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Linus Capital Ltd. is the UK subsidiary of Linus Digital Finance AG and an Appointed Representative of Infinity Asset Management LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Dislaimer

This publication may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company ("Forward-Looking Statements"), within the meaning of the securities laws of certain applicable jurisdictions. These Forward-Looking Statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this publication, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company's future financial conditions and performance, results of operations and liquidity; the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, prospects, growth, goals and targets; future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to participate; and anticipated regulatory changes in the industry in which the Company operates. These Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, the terms "assumes", "plans", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-Looking Statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Linus Digital Finance AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Past performance is not an indication of future results and past performance should not be taken as a representation that trends or activities underlying past performance will continue in the future.



Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any Forward-Looking Statements only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, Forward-Looking Statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by applicable law. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such Forward-Looking Statements and assumptions.

