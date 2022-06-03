|
DGAP-News: MAX Automation holds Annual General Meeting 2022 Strong shareholder approval for almost all items on the agenda
Düsseldorf, 3 June 2022 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2022 in virtual form.
The Annual General Meeting approved on almost all agenda items with large majorities. In his speech, Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE, commented on developments in the past financial year and provided an outlook for 2022.
In 2021, we successfully continued the restructuring of the MAX Group into a cash flow-oriented financial and investment holding company. Here, business performance was encouraging despite further impacts from the COVID 19 pandemic, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw material prices. We have also made a successful start to the current financial year 2022 operationally and are continuing the strategic realignment initiated in 2021. In doing so, we secured a new syndicated loan and successfully placed a capital increase. Hence, the financial stability for the implementation of our strategy has been provided and the capital structure of the MAX Group has been significantly strengthened. Operationally, order development and sales revenue have increased significantly, the structural problems of the past have been eliminated and, as a Group, the high profitability of our companies is becoming increasingly visible, said Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE.
With 68% of the share capital represented in the shareholders' voting, almost all resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by large majorities. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year 2022. The remuneration report for the past financial year 2021 was approved and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board was adjusted.
Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the voting results are available at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.
