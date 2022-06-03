DGAP-News: MAX Automation holds Annual General Meeting 2022 Strong shareholder approval for almost all items on the agenda

DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MAX Automation holds Annual General Meeting 2022 Strong shareholder approval for almost all items on the agenda



03.06.2022 / 17:32

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation holds Annual General Meeting 2022 Strong shareholder approval for almost all items on the agenda

Düsseldorf, 3 June 2022 MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), a company listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2022 in virtual form.

The Annual General Meeting approved on almost all agenda items with large majorities. In his speech, Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE, commented on developments in the past financial year and provided an outlook for 2022.

In 2021, we successfully continued the restructuring of the MAX Group into a cash flow-oriented financial and investment holding company. Here, business performance was encouraging despite further impacts from the COVID 19 pandemic, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw material prices. We have also made a successful start to the current financial year 2022 operationally and are continuing the strategic realignment initiated in 2021. In doing so, we secured a new syndicated loan and successfully placed a capital increase. Hence, the financial stability for the implementation of our strategy has been provided and the capital structure of the MAX Group has been significantly strengthened. Operationally, order development and sales revenue have increased significantly, the structural problems of the past have been eliminated and, as a Group, the high profitability of our companies is becoming increasingly visible, said Dr. Christian Diekmann, Managing Director and CEO/CFO of MAX Automation SE.

With 68% of the share capital represented in the shareholders' voting, almost all resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by large majorities. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year 2022. The remuneration report for the past financial year 2021 was approved and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board was adjusted.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the voting results are available at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

Contact:

Marcel Neustock

Investment Management

Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 33

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



About MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is a medium-sized finance and investment company focused on the management and acquisition of investments in growth companies operating in niche markets. The current portfolio of companies consists of ten portfolio companies and their respective subsidiaries (if applicable) which develop, manufacture, and distribute a diversified portfolio of technologically complex machinery, equipment, and integrated automation solutions as well as complementary services such as consulting, production support, maintenance, and repair for their customers both in Germany and internationally. The products and solutions of the portfolio companies are used in various end industries and for numerous industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, recycling, raw materials processing, packaging, and medical technology industries. MAX Automation SE has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015 (ISIN DE000A2DA588) and generated sales of EUR 349.1 million in 2021.

www.maxautomation.com