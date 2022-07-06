DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG fulfills 12 out of 13 sustainability targets in 2021 and sets new ambitious targets for 2022 and beyond

DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG fulfills 12 out of 13 sustainability targets in 2021 and sets new ambitious targets for 2022 and beyond



06.07.2022 / 07:39

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG fulfills 12 out of 13 sustainability targets in 2021 and sets new ambitious targets for 2022 and beyond

12 out of 13 sustainability targets for 2021 fulfilled

New targets defined for 2022 and beyond

Transition to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 reporting standards completed

Gruenwald, July 6, 2022 Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the Company, or together with its subsidiaries the Group), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, has published its sustainability report 2021 (the Report). This Report, the second in the Groups history, showcases how Pacifico Renewables, as a relatively young company, has integrated sustainability as a central piece of its corporate growth strategy from the very beginning and is becoming even more ambitious in its future sustainability efforts. Furthermore, the Report lays out the Companys achievements in 2021 and provides an overview of Pacifico Renewables sustainability targets for 2022 and beyond as well as its efforts to increase its positive impacts on the environment, people, and partners, and to minimize its adverse impacts.

Christoph Strasser, Co-CEO: We consider the publication of this second sustainability report another important achievement for our ambition to be at the forefront of corporate sustainability. While last years sustainability report laid out our sustainability strategy including our sustainability framework, this years report shows how that strategy has enabled us to become a more sustainable company. We are proud to have achieved all but one of our sustainability targets for 2021 which motivates us to become even more ambitious in the future. Furthermore, we have succeeded in transitioning our Report from the GRI 2016 to the GRI 2021 reporting standard which ensures that our sustainability reporting continues to follow one of the most relevant and recent sustainability reporting standards.

12 out of 13 sustainability targets achieved

The Group achieved all but one of the sustainability targets it set itself for 2021. Among others, Pacifico Renewables succeeded in developing its first greenhouse gas inventory, which provides a detailed assessment of the Groups CO 2 -emissions and enables the Company to better understand where emissions occur and how they can be reduced. In addition to that, Pacifico Renewables implemented a Group-wide environmental management system (EMS). The EMS significantly improves the mitigation of environmental risks and is a further step towards minimizing adverse environmental impacts caused by the Groups operations. On top of that, a social management system has been developed and implemented with the aim to reduce social risks. Moreover, the Group has conducted first compliance trainings that cover the Code of Conduct, the Anti-Corruption Guideline, and the Capital Markets Guideline. Pacifico Renewables has also published the Groups Supplier Code of Conduct. Finally, Pacifico Renewables was able to make progress on its mid-term targets, increasing the share of renewable energy in the Groups electricity consumption from 60.8% in 2020 to 71.4% in 2021, close to its 2023 target of 75% and increasing its renewable energy portfolio by 84 MW to 166 MW, bringing it closer to its 2023 target of 400 MW.

Ambitious targets for 2022 and beyond

In order to continuously increase its positive impact on the environment, people and partners and to minimize its adverse impacts, the Group has set itself new ambitious targets for 2022 and beyond. Several of the new targets put a special emphasis on improving the cooperation with Pacifico Renewables development partners to ensure environmental and social impacts in the development stage of projects are addressed and, where necessary, mitigated.

Moreover, the Group added a new material topic - community relations - to its list of material topics. It explains in detail which initiatives the Group has already implemented and which ideas it plans to convert into new initiatives to assure continued amicable community relations.

Dr. Martin Siddiqui, Co-CEO: At the beginning of 2022 we were able to reap the first economic benefits from our sustainability strategy as our sustainability activities enabled us to develop the Groups first Green Finance Framework which allows us to issue green debt instruments such as bonds, loans, and private placements. In February 2022, we could sign our first 35 million debut secured green loan private placement with UBS Asset Management. This successful debt issuance shows how our sustainability efforts are already paying off financially and enable us to further accelerate our growth and channel institutional funds into the energy transition.

GRI 2021 transition

Pacifico Renewables Report was drafted in accordance with the new GRI 2021 standard after last years report was in accordance with the GRI 2016 standard. Through this transition, the Groups sustainability reporting continues to follow the most recent version of one of the most widely adopted sustainability reporting standards in the world.

About Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG is an independent power producer listed on the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange with additional requirements (Primärmarkt) (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) with the aim of building up a gradually growing portfolio of plants for energy generation from renewable sources. With operational wind and photovoltaic power plants spread across Europe, the company offers a clear and diversified profile with stable and predictable earnings.

