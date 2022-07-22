DGAP-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2022 results on August 1, 2022

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 09:54:16

Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2022 results on August 1, 2022

22.07.2022 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Luxembourg/Koblenz, July 22, 2022 - Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on August 1, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2022 results.

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the companys development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ends September 30, 2022) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the companys website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on August 1, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 1, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

Information on the conference call:

Date: August 1, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Dial-ins:

+32 2 588 43 69  Belgium
+1 604 262 0714 Canada
+45 69 91 82 67  Denmark
+358 9 42720657  Finland
+33 4 82 98 62 47  France
+49 30 232531410  Germany
+39 02 6006 3142  Italy
+81 50 6862 3204  Japan
+352 28 48 74 04  Luxembourg
+31 40 744 1295 Netherlands
+47 815 03 466 Norway
+34 912 66 19 31 Spain
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden
+41 43 550 14 52  Switzerland
+44 20 3014 2761  United Kingdom
+1 516 269 8974 United States of America

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Further information is available on the companys website at Investors.

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +352 286 770 21
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of 937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

 


22.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 286 770 1
Fax: +352 286 770 99
E-mail: info.lu@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: LU1066226637
WKN: A113Q5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1403487

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1403487  22.07.2022 

