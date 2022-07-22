|
22.07.2022 09:54:16
DGAP-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2022 results on August 1, 2022
|
DGAP-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2022 results on August 1, 2022
Luxembourg/Koblenz, July 22, 2022 - Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on August 1, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2022 results.
In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the companys development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ends September 30, 2022) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the companys website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on August 1, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 1, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Information on the conference call:
Date: August 1, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Dial-ins:
It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.
Further information is available on the companys website at Investors.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of 937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.
22.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1403487
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1403487 22.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stabilus S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Stabilus S.A.mehr Analysen
|22.07.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14.07.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.07.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14.07.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.07.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14.07.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.07.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.22
|Stabilus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|Stabilus Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.12.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.09.21
|Stabilus Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus S.A.
|53,90
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.