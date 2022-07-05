DGAP-News: Stabilus SE: Stabilus secures long-term financing with new credit facilities

DGAP-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Financing

Stabilus SE: Stabilus secures long-term financing with new credit facilities



05.07.2022 / 09:59

CORPORATE NEWS

Luxembourg/Koblenz, July 5, 2022 Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the worlds leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, has signed an agreement for credit facilities totaling 450 million with a term of five years (plus an extension option for two additional years). The facilities comprise a syndicated term loan facility of 100 million and a syndicated revolving credit facility of 350 million. With this step, Stabilus has secured attractive conditions, which foresee an interest rate between 50 and 150 basis points above Euribor, depending on the companys leverage ratio.



Stabilus will use these funds to refinance existing credit facilities from June 2016 and secure the Groups financing structure for the next five to seven years. Stabilus is thus excellently positioned both for the planned organic growth and for further acquisitions.



Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: The current refinancing provides us with the necessary financial headroom to continue our positive corporate development and pursue our long-term strategy STAR 2030. I would particularly like to thank our long-standing CFO, Mark Wilhelms, who will be leaving Stabilus in September and who has played a key role in shaping our financing strategy. He hands over the finance department to his successor Stefan Bauerreis with strong balance sheet and well positioned for the coming years.

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company's customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2021 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenue of 937.7 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

