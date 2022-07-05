|
05.07.2022
DGAP-News: Stabilus SE: Stabilus secures long-term financing with new credit facilities
DGAP-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Stabilus secures long-term financing with new credit facilities
Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +352 286 770 21
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company's customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2021 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenue of 937.7 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.
Important Notice
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.
05.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1390751 05.07.2022
|09.06.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.22
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
