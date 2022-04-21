DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress on April 28, 2022

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress on April 28, 2022



21.04.2022 / 07:00

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress on April 28, 2022

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, April 21, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it will publish its financial results for the full year 2021 and provide a corporate update on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The report will be available for download on the Company's website (https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/).



Conference call details

Date: April 28, 2022

Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 09:00 am EDT



Access Code: 84537239#

From Germany: +49 69 201 744 220 From The Netherlands: +31 207 168 020 From UK: +44 20 30 092 470 From USA: +1 8 774 230 830

A live webcast and accompanying slides will be made available at: https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com



