09.12.2021
DGAP-WpÜG: Tender Offer / Target company: Aves One AG; Bidder: Rhine Rail Investment AG
DGAP-WpÜG: Rhine Rail Investment AG / Tender Offer
Publication of the decision to make a public delisting tender offer (öffentliches Delisting-Erwerbsangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sent. 3 No. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz)
Bidder:
Rhine Rail Investment AG
Target:
Aves One AG
On December 9, 2021, Rhine Rail Investment AG (formerly: Blitz 21-821 AG) (the "Bidder") decided to make a public delisting tender offer (öffentliches Delisting-Erwerbsangebot) to all shareholders of Aves One AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A168114), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital of the Company (the "Aves Shares") against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 12.80 per Aves Share (the "Delisting Offer").
The offer document (in German and a non-binding English translation) containing the detailed terms and conditions of the Delisting Offer, as well as further information relating thereto, will be published by the Bidder following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to do so on the internet at the Bidder's website http://www.rocket-offer.com.
The Delisting Offer will be made on and subject to the terms set out in the offer document, however, the Bidder reserves the right, to the extent permissible by law, to deviate from the described parameters.
Important notice:
The Delisting Offer will be published exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of U.S. takeover laws. Any contract concluded on the basis of the Delisting Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.
Duesseldorf, December 9, 2021
Rhine Rail Investment AG
09.12.2021
