THE diamond industry will meet in Dubai next week to debate whether the Kimberley Process, created to stop trade in blood diamonds, can be reformed, said the Financial Times on Sunday.The 2003 certification scheme has drawn criticism for its narrow focus, which activists say enables “greenwashing” and allows conflict stones to enter the market.Feriel Zerouki, whose World Diamond Council represents the industry, said the 20-year-old rules must change. The current definition only covers diamonds sold by rebel movements seeking to topple legitimate governments.This means no diamond-producing countries are currently classified as sources of conflict stones, including Russia despite its war in Ukraine, said the newspaper.The Kimberley Process emerged from international alarm over Sierra Leone’s civil war, when rebels funded themselves through diamond sales between 1991 and 2002. The 2006 film Blood Diamond brought wider attention to the issue.However, the body has spent 13 years trying to update its definition without success. Under existing rules, the next opportunity will not come until 2031.Zerouki said one proposal would capture armed groups and UN-sanctioned entities whilst expanding protections for mining communities.Hans Merket from the International Peace Information Service, which observes the process, was blunt in his assessment: “The Kimberley Process is beyond repair.”Western governments share these frustrations. Britain accused Russia last year of abusing the consensus-based system to block discussion of Ukraine. The G7 has banned Russian rough diamonds, and the EU has sanctioned state-backed producer Alrosa.Yet analysts say Russian stones continue entering supply chains through polishing centres in third countries.The post Diamond industry urges reform of Kimberley Process appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
