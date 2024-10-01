|
01.10.2024 10:15:00
Did Meta's Connect Event Reveal a Visionary or Distracted Company? Why Stock Investors Should Care.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) held its annual Connect Event toward the end of September, with wearables, mixed reality, and artificial intelligence (AI) the main focus of the event.The company's Orion augmented realty (AR) glasses held the spotlight; however, there are currently no plans to sell them. That left investors wondering whether the company looks visionary, or simply distracted by side projects. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been criticized in the past for his obsession with the metaverse, and the spending and losses associated with building it out, so it is something Meta investors should keep in mind.At its Connect Event, Meta introduced a number of new smart goggles and glasses. The company announced a new version of its virtual reality (VR) headset, the Quest 3S, will go on sale in mid-October starting at $299, a drop in price from its previous iteration that started at $499. Meta said users will be able to use the goggles to play VR games, run VR fitness apps, watch movies, and perform various computing activities. It will be able to run up to six windows at once.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
