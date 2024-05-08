Digital Realty Prices Public Offering Of $1.470 Bln; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), a provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, co-location, and interconnection solutions, Wednesday announced the pricing of a registered public offering of 10,500,000 shares for gross proceeds of around $1.470 billion.

The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares.

Digital Realty intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, to be closed on May 10, for its operating partnership, repay debt, acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and others.

DLR was trading down by 3.16 percent at $140.06 in the pre-market trade in New York.