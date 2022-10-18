Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



18-Oct-2022 / 13:30 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MARGARET SWEENEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE 0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.098 3,000 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.118 10,000 (III) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.12 74,965 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Aggregated Volume: 87,965 Ordinary Shares Aggregated Price: 98,434.80 e) Date of the transaction 17 OCTOBER 2022 17 OCTOBER 2022 17 OCTOBER 2022 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN EURONEXT DUBLIN EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE

