22.04.2024 10:46:20

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Director/PDMR Shareholding

22-Apr-2024 / 09:46 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

22 April 2024

 

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

 

Britvic plc (the “Company") was notified on 19 April 2024 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (“Shares”), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (“Matching Shares”).

 

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 834.00 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 834.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares purchased

Number of Matching Shares

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

18

6

Rebecca Napier

Executive Director

18

6

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

449,847

-

-

449,847

0.18%

Rebecca Napier

219

 

 

219

0.00%

 

The attached notification, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53


Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

834.00 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

18 (Partnership shares)

 6 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

24 shares

£150.12

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/04/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

834.00 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

18 (Partnership shares)

 6 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

24 shares

£150.12

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/04/18

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 317122
EQS News ID: 1885887

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1885887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten

10:46
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
03.04.24
 PSP Block Listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
03.04.24
 Irish PSP Block Listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
03.04.24
 SIP Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
19.03.24
 Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
21.02.24
 DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING (EQS Group)
31.01.24
 Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
19.01.24
 Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Britvic Plc 9,65 0,00% Britvic Plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen