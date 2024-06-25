Director/PDMR Shareholding

25.06.2024 14:17:51

Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces vesting on 23 June 2024 of awards over the Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”) made on 6 September 2023 under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”) to the Executive Director, pursuant to her agreement on replacement awards at her commencement.

Details of the number of Shares under the RSP that vested in respect of Executive Director is as follows:

Name of Executive Director

Position

Number of Shares vested

Number of Shares sold 1

Rebecca Napier

Executive Director

24,841

11,717

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Director and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding interests as a potential beneficiary of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Rebecca Napier

13,124

n/a

0

13,124

0.000%

 

Notes

  1. The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs.  The sale was made on 24 June 2024 at a price of 1,176.20 pence per Share.

This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

 

 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

  1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£11.762

Volume(s)

11,717

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

11,717

£137,815.35

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

24 June 2024

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

  1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of shares under the Britvic 2023 Restricted Share Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£0

Volume(s)

24,841

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

n/a

£0

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

24 June 2024

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


