Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
25 June 2024
Director Shareholder
Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces vesting on 23 June 2024 of awards over the Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”) made on 6 September 2023 under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”) to the Executive Director, pursuant to her agreement on replacement awards at her commencement.
Details of the number of Shares under the RSP that vested in respect of Executive Director is as follows:
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Director and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding interests as a potential beneficiary of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
Notes
This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
