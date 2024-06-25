Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC )

25-Jun-2024 / 13:17 GMT/BST



Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 25 June 2024 Director Shareholder Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces vesting on 23 June 2024 of awards over the Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”) made on 6 September 2023 under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”) to the Executive Director, pursuant to her agreement on replacement awards at her commencement. Details of the number of Shares under the RSP that vested in respect of Executive Director is as follows: Name of Executive Director Position Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 24,841 11,717 As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Director and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding interests as a potential beneficiary of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Rebecca Napier 13,124 n/a 0 13,124 0.000% Notes The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 24 June 2024 at a price of 1,176.20 pence per Share. This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £11.762 Volume(s) 11,717 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 11,717 £137,815.35 (e) Date and time of the transaction 24 June 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of shares under the Britvic 2023 Restricted Share Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £0 Volume(s) 24,841 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price n/a £0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 24 June 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

