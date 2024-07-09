|
09.07.2024 16:48:24
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
9 July 2024
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 8 and 9 July 2024 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 5 July 2024 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMRs”) to purchase Ordinary Shares as set out below:
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options and awards under the Company’s LTIPs) are as follows:
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|333060
|EQS News ID:
|1942713
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
15:19
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
09.07.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09.07.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|Getränke: Für knapp vier Milliarden Euro: Brauerei Carlsberg übernimmt Softdrink-Hersteller Britvic (Handelsblatt)
|
08.07.24
|Carlsberg to buy Robinsons maker Britvic in £3.3bn deal (Financial Times)
|
08.07.24
|Q3 2024 Trading Statement (EQS Group)
|
02.07.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Britvic Plc
|14,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf morgige US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen höher -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch etwas fester, der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenfalls auf positivem Terrain. Die US-Börsen befinden sich weiter auf Rekordfahrt. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.