Britvic plc (BVIC )

Director/PDMR Shareholding



09-Jul-2024 / 15:48 GMT/BST



Britvic plc 9 July 2024 LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Director/PDMR Shareholding Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 8 and 9 July 2024 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 5 July 2024 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMRs”) to purchase Ordinary Shares as set out below: Name Role Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment Price per Share (in pence) Simon Litherland Executive Director 267 1,221.66 Simon Litherland Executive Director 3,025 1,221.66 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 1 1,221.66 As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options and awards under the Company’s LTIPs) are as follows: Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 453,179 - - 453,179 0.18% Rebecca Napier 13,385 - - 13,385 0.00% The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 1,221.66 pence 1,221.66 pence Volume(s) 267 Shares 3,025 Shares (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 3,292 Shares £40,217.05 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/07/08 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 1,221.66 pence Volume(s) 1 Share (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 1 Share £12.22 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/07/05 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



