Director/PDMR Shareholding

09.07.2024 16:48:24

Britvic plc (BVIC )
09-Jul-2024 / 15:48 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

9 July 2024

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 8 and 9 July 2024 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 5 July 2024 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMRs”) to purchase Ordinary Shares as set out below:

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment

Price per Share

(in pence)

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

267

1,221.66

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

3,025

1,221.66

Rebecca Napier

Executive Director

1

1,221.66

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and PDMRs and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options and awards under the Company’s LTIPs) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

453,179

-

-

453,179

0.18%

Rebecca Napier

13,385

-

-

13,385

0.00%

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

1,221.66 pence

1,221.66 pence

Volume(s)

 267 Shares

 3,025 Shares

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

3,292 Shares

£40,217.05

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/07/08

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

1,221.66 pence

Volume(s)

1 Share

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

1 Share

£12.22

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/07/05

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


