Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 July 2024

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA’) 

These notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.

1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Justin Ward
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.4249p 2,752
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

2,752 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£1,169.32
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		26 July 2024
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange

  

1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Mrs E Ward
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31        
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.4249p 1,073
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

1,073 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£455.91
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		26 July 2024
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange


1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Oliver Bedford
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.4249p 16,191
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

16,191 Ordinary shares in aggregate

 

£6,879.56
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		26 July 2024
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange


1

  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Angela Henderson
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status

 

  		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

 

  		Initial notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

 

  		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

  		LEI

 

  		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction

 

  		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

  		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

  		Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.4249p 500
d)

  		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

500 Ordinary shares in aggregate

 

£212.45
e)

  		Date of the transaction

 

  		26 July 2024
f)

  		Place of the transaction

 

  		London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


