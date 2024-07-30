|
30.07.2024 15:39:57
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30 July 2024
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA’)
These notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Justin Ward
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|2,752
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,752 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£1,169.32
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Mrs E Ward
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|1,073
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,073 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£455.91
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Oliver Bedford
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|16,191
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
16,191 Ordinary shares in aggregate
£6,879.56
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR”) / person closely associated ("PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Angela Henderson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4249p
|500
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
500 Ordinary shares in aggregate
£212.45
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|26 July 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
END
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|0,41
|1,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tief im Minus. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.