Directorate change

The Board of Britvic today announces that Georgina Harvey will be joining the Company’s Board as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. This appointment will be with effect from 26 January 2024, immediately following the Company’s AGM.

Georgina has many years of experience in advertising and media, having been Managing Director, Regionals at Trinity Mirror Group, Managing Director at Wallpaper Group, and Managing Director at IPC Advertising. After stepping down from her executive career in newspapers, Georgina has built a successful career as a non-executive director, with a particular focus on remuneration committee chair roles, transferring her skills across a wide range of sectors and situations. A senior board member, she is currently the Senior Independent Director at Capita, where she has chaired the remuneration committee for the last four years. She also currently serves on the Board of Superdry plc as Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair and has previously served on the Boards of McColl’s Retail Group plc, Big Yellow Group plc, and William Hill plc within the last five years – all as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Georgina will be replacing Sue Clark as the Company’s Remuneration Committee Chair. Sue Clark will remain as a Non-Executive Director of Britvic for a period of months, before stepping down from the Board during 2024 as planned. The timing of Georgina’s appointment allows for a meaningful handover period with Sue, ahead of the Company’s next remuneration policy review and as part of a planned succession. Sue Clark was appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee in September 2017, having first joined the Board in February 2016 as an independent Non-Executive Director.

Britvic Chairman, Ian Durant said:"On behalf of the Board and management team of Britvic, I am delighted to welcome Georgina to Britvic plc. She brings with her a wealth of talent and experience from her many non-executive director roles and her extensive executive career in media. While it is not yet time to say goodbye to Sue, I would like to take this opportunity to thank her very much for the outstanding contribution she has made to Britvic in her role as Chair of the Remuneration Committee over the past six years.”

