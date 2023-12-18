Directorate change

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

18 December 2023

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

The Board of Britvic today announces that Euan Sutherland will be stepping down from the Britvic Board with immediate effect. Euan joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in February 2016. Euan has served on the Audit Committee throughout his tenure. In order to maintain the required number of Directors on that Committee on his departure, the Board has appointed Hounaïda Lasry to the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

Britvic Chairman, Ian Durant said: "On behalf of the Board and management team of Britvic, I would like to thank Euan for the outstanding contribution he has made to Britvic over the past almost eight years. He has brought a wealth of experience and insight from his long and distinguished career, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

As a result, the Board of Britvic also announces that it has decided to withdraw resolution 11, relating to the re-election of Euan Sutherland, from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at 11am on Thursday 25 January 2024 at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ. The withdrawal of resolution 11 does not affect the validity of the notice of AGM, the proxy form or any proxy votes already submitted in respect of the remaining resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. The numbering of all other proposed resolutions at the AGM remains unchanged.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844

