Directorate Change

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justine Dowds to the Board as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Justine joined OTAQ in July 2023 as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this, she held a number of senior positions in a range of high growth companies across various sectors including property development, aviation charter services, IT and construction. Most recently Justine was Managing Director of GB3 Limited, an IT Managed Services company, having joined the company in 2012 as Finance and Operations Director. Before GB3 Limited, Justine worked for United Utilities and AstraZeneca having previously qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen.

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Justine has made a significant contribution since joining OTAQ on an interim basis, so it gives me great pleasure in welcoming her to the Board and to the role on a permanent basis.”

The following information relating to Justine Dowds is disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market - Access Rulebook.

Current directorships and/or partnerships

Harper Beech Limited

Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years)

Urban Origin Limited

GB3 Limited

Justine was appointed a director of Pool Aviation (NW) Limited in April 2015, to assist the board with the voluntary liquidation of the Company in May 2015. Justine resigned as a director in April 2016. The liquidation was concluded and the Company dissolved in July 2018. After satisfying preferential creditors the company was dissolved with unsatisfied unsecured creditor claims of £408,787.

Enquiries:

OTAQ PLC +44 (0) 1524 748028 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Limited +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Tom Cooper / Nick Rome 07971221972 or 07748325236 OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ’s aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

OTAQ’s offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.