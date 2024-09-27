|
27.09.2024 03:12:12
DirecTV And Dish In Advanced Talks To Merge : Report
(RTTNews) - DirecTV and Dish are in advanced talks to merge in a deal that would create the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S., with nearly 20 million subscribers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the report, an agreement could be announced in the coming days. DirecTV is in talks to control the combined entity, which will be closely held.
The companies are still finalizing the details of how the merger might be structured. While discussions are advanced, they could still face delays or obstacles, according to the report.
DirecTV, founded in 1994 by Hughes Electronics, is owned by AT&T Inc. and TPG Inc., and serves approximately 11 million customers. Dish, which began in 1980 under billionaire Charlie Ergen, is part of his EchoStar Corp. and has around eight million subscribers. According to the report, EchoStar and TPG are expected to remain investors.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DTE Energy Co Corporate Units Cons 1-20 of 1000 USD of Nom Nts + 1 PCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu DTE Energy Co Corporate Units Cons 1-20 of 1000 USD of Nom Nts + 1 PCmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.