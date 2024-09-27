+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
27.09.2024 03:12:12

DirecTV And Dish In Advanced Talks To Merge : Report

(RTTNews) - DirecTV and Dish are in advanced talks to merge in a deal that would create the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S., with nearly 20 million subscribers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, an agreement could be announced in the coming days. DirecTV is in talks to control the combined entity, which will be closely held.

The companies are still finalizing the details of how the merger might be structured. While discussions are advanced, they could still face delays or obstacles, according to the report.

DirecTV, founded in 1994 by Hughes Electronics, is owned by AT&T Inc. and TPG Inc., and serves approximately 11 million customers. Dish, which began in 1980 under billionaire Charlie Ergen, is part of his EchoStar Corp. and has around eight million subscribers. According to the report, EchoStar and TPG are expected to remain investors.

