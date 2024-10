Disappointed by the Social Security COLA? There Could Be More Bad News Coming.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025, and many retirees feel discouraged by it.Next year's adjustment will be 2.5%, the lowest since 2021. Once the 2025 COLA takes effect, the average retiree will collect roughly $50 more per month.As costs still remain stubbornly high, shrinking COLAs aren't going far. In fact, a whopping 81% of retirees say that these adjuments provide little to no help with everyday expenses, according to a 2024 survey from The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool