Disappointed in Okta? This Cybersecurity Stock Is a Better Buy

Big cybersecurity providers have been in command of the spotlight, but there's a smaller niche of the industry that often gets overlooked: Identity access and privileged access management (IAM and PAM, respectively).There's good reason this segment of the greater digital security market gets overlooked by many investors. One of the leaders in the space, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), has left a lot to be desired. By contrast, its smaller competitor CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has been far more stable, and just made a sizable move to consolidate market share to itself.Is CyberArk stock a better buy than Okta right now?