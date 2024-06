Disc Medicine Prices Offering Of 4.94 Mln Shares At $36/share

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON), a company focused on serious hematologic diseases, on Friday announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 4.94 million shares of its common stock at a price of $36 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering, to be closed on June 17, are expected to be around $178 million.

Disc intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund research and clinical development of its current or additional product candidates, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

All of the securities being sold in the offering are being offered by Disc Medicine.

IRON was trading down by 2.96 percent at $38 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.