Disc Medicine Reports Positive Additional Data For Bitopertin - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine (IRON) reported positive additional data for bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria, including additional analyses of AURORA data that further demonstrated the clinical activity of bitopertin and highlighted meaningful improvements in light tolerance, phototoxic reactions, and quality of life. The company also provided an update from study of DISC-0974 in anemia of myelofibrosis, which continued to show promising hematologic activity.

The company noted that the data from third program, DISC-3405, in healthy volunteers, demonstrated clinical proof-of-mechanism as an iron restriction agent with the potential for a differentiated profile.

