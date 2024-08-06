06.08.2024 18:27:19

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from July 29 to August 2, 2024

Paris, August 6, 2024

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JULY 29 TO AUGUST 2, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 29 to August 2, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2024FR0010451203 2 100 23,70571AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2024FR0010451203 8 550 23,6386CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2024FR0010451203 5 300 23,67642TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/07/2024FR0010451203 18 050 23,6172XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2024FR0010451203 4 900 22,80408AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2024FR0010451203 17 200 22,87591CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2024FR0010451203 5 800 22,80741TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/08/2024FR0010451203 27 100 22,73819XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/08/2024FR0010451203 3 400 21,56797AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/08/2024FR0010451203 23 500 21,54068CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/08/2024FR0010451203 3 100 21,54839TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/08/2024FR0010451203 21 200 21,57222XPAR
 TOTAL 140 20022,54657 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

