06.08.2024 18:27:19
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from July 29 to August 2, 2024
Paris, August 6, 2024
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM JULY 29 TO AUGUST 2, 2024
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 29 to August 2, 2024.
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|31/07/2024
|FR0010451203
|2 100
|23,70571
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|31/07/2024
|FR0010451203
|8 550
|23,6386
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|31/07/2024
|FR0010451203
|5 300
|23,67642
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|31/07/2024
|FR0010451203
|18 050
|23,6172
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|01/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|4 900
|22,80408
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|01/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|17 200
|22,87591
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|01/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|5 800
|22,80741
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|01/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|27 100
|22,73819
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|02/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|3 400
|21,56797
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|02/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|23 500
|21,54068
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|02/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|3 100
|21,54839
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|02/08/2024
|FR0010451203
|21 200
|21,57222
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|140 200
|22,54657
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
