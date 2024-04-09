|
09.04.2024 17:45:00
Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (2 April 2024)
9 April 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : 2 April 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|Ipsos
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|8 753
|65,2670
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|4 247
|65,1385
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment
