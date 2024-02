Disclosure of transactions in the shares of Gabriel Holding A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and closely related parties

In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Gabriel Holding A/S publishes the following transaction, in which Søren B. Lauritsen Holding ApS, a closely related party of board member of Gabriel Holding A/S, Søren Brahm Lauritsen, with this transaction, exceeds the reporting limit of EUR 20,000 for its total transactions in the calendar year 2024.







Attachment