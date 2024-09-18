|
Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Morten Opstad - 18 Sep 2024
At the close of business on 18 September 2024, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 23 September 2024.
Total 41,982,551 shares or 12.4% of the share capital and vote, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.
Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.
Contact person
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 9180 0186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com (http://www.idexbiometrics.com)
About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, VP finance, on 18 September 2024 at 23:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
