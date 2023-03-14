Discover Breaks Ground on New Customer Care Center in Whitehall, Ohio

Discover executives joined City of Whitehall leaders, local and state legislators, business owners, and non-profit organizations Tuesday afternoon to break ground on Discover’s new customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. A wall was demolished as part of a groundbreaking ceremony, signifying the start of construction.

Renovations to the 103,000-square-foot building on Broad St. are scheduled to be completed by 2024 with hiring starting this month. The company is investing more than $16 million for construction, training and hiring.

The Whitehall customer care center will serve as one of Discover’s five 100% U.S.-based customer care centers across the country and will also include a community center that will be available for public use. The new space is in addition to Discover’s data center in Central Ohio and would amplify the company’s workforce presence in the state, where it already employs 2,100 people largely in the Columbus Region. The new center is part of Discover’s strategic site selection approach, which seeks to enhance high-quality employment opportunities and increase equity in the communities in which it operates.

"Investing in Whitehall and bringing jobs to communities that need them most is good business. This move allows us to focus on community development, offer incremental jobs, tap into new and more diverse talent, and support local businesses, said Dennis Michel, senior vice president, operations transformation, US Cards, at Discover. "Moving to Whitehall is also a homecoming for us. It is just four miles away from our original facility at the Eastland Mall site where our commitment to Central Ohio first started more than 35 years ago.”

Discover has committed to hiring employees from Whitehall and nearby communities giving Whitehall residents and residents from surrounding communities potential job opportunities closer to home. In its commitment to being a good neighbor and partner, Discover also supports a number of local nonprofits both financially and through volunteerism, with programs that help provide financial and overall health to individuals, families and the communities where the company operates. The company hopes their investment in Whitehall leads to further economic growth in the community.

"Breaking ground on the new customer care center with Discover could not have been a more welcome step forward with our new partners," said Kim Maggard, Mayor of Whitehall. "Even though Discover only recently joined the Whitehall community, they've already begun incorporating themselves into our events and programs. I can only imagine their impact once they're fully up and running."

Those interested in learning more about career opportunities at Discover can visit www.discover.com/careers.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About Whitehall, OH

The City of Whitehall is home to over 20,000 residents and is located in eastern Franklin County just minutes from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, I-270, I-670 and downtown Columbus. Whitehall is committed to being an innovative, diverse and vibrant community of thriving neighborhoods that are home to exceptional recreational opportunities and flourishing businesses. For more information, please contact the City of Whitehall by visiting www.whitehall-oh.us or calling 614-338-3103.

